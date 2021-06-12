Police Disperse Anti Buhari Protesters in Abuja

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The police Saturday morning teargased a group of people protesting in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The protesters, mainly comprised of youths and middle-aged men, gathered to protest against the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity in the country.

The rally, which began at about 8.30 a.m. was peaceful until when the police stormed the area and started firing teargas canisters.

The disruption forced the protesters, who carried placards bearing ‘Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, “33.3 % Unemployment Rate is Criminal”, ” Digital Right is Human Right”, scampered for safety.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

