Police Confirm Killing of 5 Persons in Benue

By George Okoh

The Benue State Police Command have confirmed the killing of five persons at Northbank area of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the Police PPRO DSP Sewuese Anene,”The armed men invaded the village and shot them on their way to their farms”

She said the corpses of the victims had been removed to Federal Medical Center Morgue while police teams have moved to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.I

It will be recall that five people were killed.when suspected herdsmen bandits invaded and attacked Zongu community in Mbalagh council ward, Makurdi local government area Benue state.

The killer herdsmen in their usual way of attacking Tiv farmers invaded the Zongu community and killed five people leaving others with various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, six persons were killed in the second attack that took place in Anyom com­munity off Mbatyula Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of the state on Wednesday.

The incident occurred be­tween 3p.m. and 4p.m. at the community on Wednesday, a border town with Taraba State.

Sources close to the chair­man, Katsina-Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, who confirmed the kill­ings at Anyom, explained that the assailants stormed the farmlands of the victims, let loose their cows on their pro­duce, killed and abducted some of the women whose where­abouts remain unknown.

The source said, “At the moment six people have been confirmed dead, while the whereabouts of some remain unknown.”

