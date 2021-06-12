On Democracy Day, Buhari Vows to Punish ‘Enemies of State’

• Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki chart way forward for Nigeria

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Festus Akanbi

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a national broadcast this morning to mark Democracy Day, vowed to ensure that the “enemies of state sponsoring crises across the nation” are punished, adding that the trial of those arrested so far would start in earnest.

Also on the occasion of Democracy Day, prominent Nigerians, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; National Leader, All Peoples Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called for genuine collaboration among the citizens of Nigeria in the collective struggle to reinforce democratic governance in the country.

The President in the Democracy Day broadcast reviewed his administration’s six years in office and concluded that much still needed to be done by him for Nigerians “despite the score of achievements recorded so far.”

Buhari said: “I will be the first to admit that in spite of our efforts and achievements which are there for all to see, there is still much more to be done and we are doing our best in the face of scarce resources and galloping population growth rate that consistently outstrips our capacity to provide jobs for our populace.”

He disclosed that security challenges facing the nation are being tackled frontally but added that “some criminally minded people” are thwarting his government’s efforts.

The President said: “When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with. We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too.

“Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this Administration from frontally and decisively tackling them. We are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice”.

He expressed his commitment towards providing an enabling environment for a free, fair and credible electoral system while his tenure lasts.

The President however advised Nigerians to play their part by getting involved at any level by “supporting a democratic system that works for all and not for a section or a select few and demand accountability from your elected leaders”.

The President adds: “My commitment towards bequeathing a sustainable democratic culture remains resolute, my pursuit of a fair society remains unshaken and my desire to see that Nigeria remains a country for each and every one of us has never been stronger.”

He also said his government was not against the campaign by some people for constitutional amendments to address the issue of marginalisation but stressed that the legislative arm has the constitutional power to address such matters.

The President said: “In responding to the challenges that this period imposes on us, government also recognises the need to acknowledge notions of marginalisation and agitations for constitutional amendments among various segments of our population.

“While this government is not averse to constitutional reform as part of our nation building process, everyone must understand that the primary responsibility for constitutional amendments lies with the National Assembly.

“This body which, as I said, is the arm of government responsible for constitutional changes has concluded the preliminary stages of amending and improving our constitution in a way that the majority of Nigerians will be happy with. Government is however willing to play a critical role in the constitutional amendment process without usurping the powers of the National Assembly in this regard”.

On his administration’s achievements, the President said they include: “Interventions led by Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria driving economic growth over the past six years, targeted mostly to the agricultural, services, infrastructure, power and health care sectors of the economy.

“In the manufacturing sector the CBN – BOI N200 billion facility financed the establishment and operations of 60 new industrial hubs across the country, creating an estimated 890,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The CBN’s N50 billion Textile Sector intervention Facility increased capacity utilization of ginneries from 30% to nearly 90%.

“The Economic Sustainability Plan – our rebound plan for the COVID-19 pandemic developed in 2020 is currently being executed. The plan is primarily focused on the non-oil sector, which has recorded phenomenal growth contributing over 90% to the GDP growth in Q1 2021. Though marginal we have recorded GDP growth over two quarters; Q2 2020 and Q1 2021. This is evidence of a successful execution of the ESP by the Federal Government.

“My vision of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action and can be seen in the National Social Investment Programme, a first in Africa and one of the largest in the world where over 32.6m beneficiaries are taking part. We now have a National Social register of poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 local government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities in the 36 States and the FCT”.

Also on the occasion of Democracy Day, prominent Nigerians, yesterday called for genuine collaboration among the citizens of Nigeria in the collective struggle to reinforce democratic governance in the country.

Atiku, in a special message to commemorate the Democracy Day, described the historic June 12 election of 1993 as a dark chapter in Nigeria’s history, insisting that the most important lesson of June 12 is that Nigerians should be united in the defence of democracy and “resist the divide and rule tactics of the enemies of democracy.”

On his part, Saraki, who described democracy as the best system in evolving a modern government and that it remains the most acceptable globally, however lamented that Nigeria’s democracy has not given birth to good governance.

In his Democracy Day message, Tinubu called on Nigerians to defend democracy, saying good democratic governance is the only solution to various challenges confronting Nigeria.

The PDP, in a statement enjoined Nigerians not to give up in the genuine collective struggle to reinforce democratic governance in the country, despite the intimidation, harassment and rights violations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Federal Government.

Atiku: We must not lose Lessons of June

In a statement he personally signed. Atiku said: “It is undoubtable that the historic June 12 election of 1993 was a dark chapter in Nigeria’s chequered political history, but we shouldn’t lose the lessons as we build our democracy to greater heights.

“On the occasion of 2021 Democracy Day, I’m proud to join Nigerians in the celebration of this important day in our recent political history not only because I was part of those challenging moments, but also because of my unshaken belief in democracy.

“Although the annulment of MKO Abiola’s election was a major setback, my consolation is that it made Nigerians more united to resist dictatorship and entrench democracy.”

The former vice president said that the illegal cancellation of the results of the 1993 presidential election was not a personal loss to Abiola, but a loss to Nigeria and its democracy.

According to Atiku, “Abiola, whom I stepped down for in the 1993 primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Jos, was a good man, and his only primary reason for joining the race was to offer selfless service to the ordinary Nigerians. I was deeply pained by the circumstances in which he was arrested and eventually died in government’s custody. Such gross injustice was unspeakably cruel.

“Sadly, the opportunism of some Nigerian politicians had contributed to the destruction of democracy, most of those who aided and abetted General Abacha’s self-succession agenda were politicians.”

Tinubu: We must stand up for democracy

Tinubu, who is also a former governor of Lagos State, in a statement to commemorate today’s Democracy Day said, “Despite the troubles we face, (and those troubles are serious), we must stand up for democracy lest we shall find ourselves falling to oblivion. Democratic good governance offers the only reasonable solution to the challenges confronting Nigeria.”

Going further, he said, “We must stand for democracy today. We must stand for it even more tomorrow. Ask this question 10, 20, 100 years from now, the answer must remain the same: the people of Nigeria stand for democracy and stand against that which would chase democracy from our land.”

Calling for a united front against agents of destabilisation, the APC chieftain said doing so will mean Nigerians are standing against those who traffic in insurrection and violence.

Tinubu said: “We stand against those whose commerce is bigotry and hatred. We contend against those who would render the people ignorant and poor,”

Stressing the significance of democracy, Tinubu said: “We celebrate Democracy Day not only because we have come far but to help give us the social fuel and encouragement to continue onward because we have farther to go and even greater things to achieve as one nation and one people.

“On this day, let us remember MKO Abiola whose victory in the June 12th 1993 presidential election was stolen from him. Yet he remained steadfast and surrendered his own life so that we all might enjoy the democratic victory that was taken from him. Without his historic effort and sacrifice, this day would not be democracy day. It would be a downcast and disappointing one. Let us also remember all others who also sacrificed so much to bring democracy to this land.”

According to Tinubu, “We best honour these people not by reciting their names but by injecting the spirit and hope of democracy into our words and deeds. In becoming better democrats, we also become better at being Nigerians.”

He explained that one of the most profound and inspiring accounts that shall be written of our nation’s history “will be the chapter on how we moved from the darkness of authoritarian military suppression into the light of democracy and the establishment of popular government based on the sovereign will of the people.”

He said: “On this memorable day, we mark, with respect, and honour the sacrifices that have allowed democracy to come to pass. We also celebrate in anticipation of a future in which our democratic institutions, concepts and practices take firmer root; transforming this society from what it is to what it can be.

“The pages of our national book inexorably turn. We have seen and experienced much. Victory and setback have entered and exited. The departure of friend and foe we have witnessed. The song of peace and unity we have sung as one national family while others have pounded the drums of war and hate. Laughter and sorrow, we have known.

“Through it all, our gaze has remained fixed as if it were focused on a star in the firmament. Our road has remained certain for it is the only road we can reasonably tread. We have moved toward a better Nigeria and a greater democracy.

“This path has not been without peril. There are many who care not for the journey we take. They embark on a different trek for they hold to a different concept of governance and of the relationship of government to the people.

“They do not believe in a nation where every person therein has substantive rights, freedoms and liberties as God intended for all of his human creations regardless of place of birth, ethnic origin, social station or religious creed. These people hate democracy and despise you for choosing democracy over them and their oppressive ways.

“They are violent and cold-hearted. They love nothing, save the destruction of the happiness and peace of others. They will not go away quietly or in consideration of the compelling logic of democratic governance.

“Instead, they set us up in hopes of laying waste to the good society we seek to build. They levy terror against us in vain hope that their violent impositions might cause us to lose our way. They raze villages, destroy homes assault and kill innocent people. They even attack important symbols of a just society including religious institutions, schools of learning and INEC offices as if they can snuff out, through violence, mankind’s will to worship God, seek knowledge or engage in participatory governance.

“However, with all that they do, they will not succeed. In trying to pluck a democratic and just society from our hands they are as mistaken as they are evil. Our democracy was not here established to be destroyed by the terrible likes of people such as these. Those who sacrificed their lives for democracy did not give of themselves so that we would be turned back by terrorists or by those who seek to tear the nation asunder just so they might imperially rule over some small part of it.”

Saraki: Our democracy has not given birth to good governance

Saraki, who regretted that Nigeria’s democracy had not given birth to good governance, however, stated that it was noteworthy that Nigeria sustained the semblance of a democratic system for 22 unbroken years.

In a statement he signed, Saraki said. “There is no doubt that democracy is the best system in evolving a modern government and it remains the most acceptable globally. However, the celebration today should also help us to raise the question of whether democracy is working to serve the interest of Nigerians.

“After all, it is known widely that democracy is not just the absence of military rule or the routine conduct of elections after which some individuals are announced to have been elected. The real end product of democracy should be good governance.”

The former senate president said that it was obvious that in Nigeria, democracy had not given birth to good governance.

However, he said, “We have inadvertently operated a democracy, which instead of being the government of the people is rather creating a distance between the people and what should be their government.

“Elections should be for the purpose of allowing free choice between competing ideologies, manifestos, policies, and programmes.

“Elections should not just be about putting people in office and when they get there, they start groping in the dark or thinking about what to do and where to start from. This approach has set us back for many years and deprived our people the opportunity to enjoy good governance or earn what in the national cliche is known as ‘Dividend of Democracy.”

He added, “Today, our country faces security challenges and the government is not able to adequately protect the citizenry. There is massive unemployment which has impoverished a high percentage of the population and many citizens are questioning the basis for the unity of the country. These are pointers to the question of whether democracy is actually working in our clime.”

However, he said, since Nigerians have accepted that the best form of government is democracy, “we have no option than to make the system work for our country and her people. Thus, I appeal to all stakeholders to give peace a chance. This is because nothing can be achieved in the absence of peace.

The quest for peace places a burden on all of us who are leaders, both those in and out of government, to effectively shoulder our responsibilities to our country.

“We have two years to the formation of a new government. That should mean two years for us to have brilliant ideas on issues of security, education, health, youth employment, revolutionising agriculture, human capital development, improving capacity for delivering good governance to the populace and fostering unity among the people.

“It should be time for considering how to entrench discipline, equity, justice, respect for the law and accountability as part of our national ethos.

“We must start to think. We must pre-occupy ourselves with how to make democracy survive and how we can use it to better the lives of our people. I believe this is the best way to ensure we continue to celebrate democracy for many more years.”

PDP: Nigerians Should Remain Law Abiding

The PDP, in a statement called on Nigerians to remain alert and law-abiding during the planned June 12 Democracy Day anniversary and cautioned the APC to desist from its reported plots to use security forces and thugs to clamp down and unleash violence on citizens as witnessed in the #EndSARS protest.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also cautioned the APC to forget its alleged plots to use hoodlums to hijack processions and introduce violence, after which it will blame innocent Nigerians as a basis for their planned clampdown.

The PDP alleged that the Buhari-led APC administration had brutally violated all the known tenets of democracy and returned the nation to the dark era of military dictatorship, all in a bid to hold Nigerians under subjugation.

According to the PDP, “The brazen violation of statutory principle of separation of powers, disregard to rule of law, violent defilement of fundamental rights of citizens, erosion of free speech and freedom of expression, as even being witnessed in the ban on Twitter; stifling of the press, attack on peaceful protesters, manipulation of electoral processes, violation of the independence of the electoral commission, abuse of court processes, disobedience to court orders and other violations, show APC’s aversion to democracy and its tenets.”

The PDP lamented that June 12, instead of being a day of celebration of democracy, had become a sad reminder of betrayal by the APC and its leaders.

