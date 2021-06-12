Nigeria Remains a Great Country Despites Insecurity, Obi Tells US Team

Charles Ajunwa

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday insisted that Nigeria remained a nation despite insecurity being witnessed in most parts of the country which he attributed to cumulative effects of bad leadership.

Obi, who stated this when he received a team of high-ranking members of the USA Consulate in Nigeria in his Onitsha residence, said the team had continued to visit him routinely in Lagos or Onitsha to exchange ideas with him on events around the world, especially Africa.

A statement from his media office, said it was a fruitful discussion on world economies and the need to improve education and healthcare delivery in Africa, as the critical components of economic development.

“When we get the effective leadership we desire, the dynamics will change,” Obi assured them, while calling on them to encourage equity and justice in Nigeria as possibly as they can.

On the situation in the South-east, Obi said it was actually wrong to narrow it to the South-east as the entire country was troubled.

“The situation in the South-east is not as bad as it is portrayed. I can tell you that the actual cause of the crises are the leaders of this country, including myself. If the leaders have done well for the country, nobody will be agitating.

We have so many youths that do not know where the next meal will come from.

“The solution will be by the leaders- all of us- reviving the economy, increasing support to education and promulgation of policies that will lift our people out of poverty.

The team was led by the Head of Economic and Political team of the US Embassy, Mr. Brandon Hudspeth.

