New Toyota LandCruiser Shines at World Premiere

By Bennett Oghifo

The 15th Edition of the annual Lagos International Motor Fair will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way Victoria Island, Lagos from June 28 – July 3, this year.

According to the Managing Director BKG Exhibitions Limited, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, who is also the Chairman of the Organising Committee for the event, “We have invited all the major automotive and allied sector manufacturers, assemblers, dealers, agents, etc. to participate in this very important edition and happily the response has been tremendous and we are expecting virtually all of them to actively participate. Each of the days of the event is loaded with activities and events that will make this edition remarkably rewarding to the exhibitors, visitors and other stakeholders. As part of the new normal all the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly observed and maintained at the Fair ground.”

Agwu said, this year’s edition of the Motor Fair would hold “despite all odds to ensure that the automotive sector of the Nigerian economy remains in the front burner of economic discuss in Nigeria having in mind the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the attendant negative impacts on global businesses and other social activities, as well as the uncertainties of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).” He stressed that it is in furtherance of the determination of the organisers to annually use the platform of the event to bring together major indigenous and global players in the automotive business to showcase capabilities and potentials, especially as pertain to Nigeria. “In our mission and vision of making the event a world class global auto fair and to mark the 15 years of the Fair, we have packaged this edition to hold indoors. In fact starting from this 15th edition, the event will be hosted indoors. This is aimed at adding more glamour and aesthetics, and to protect products, exhibitors and visitors from harsh weather conditions.”

He called on the federal government to give the auto industry the special attention required so as to use it in driving the government’s economic diversification policy. “This is because of the enormous multiplier effects it has on any economy where it thrives.

Government should no longer delay in having a law backed automotive industry development policy that would be strictly implemented. Such would fast-track Nigeria’s becoming an automobile manufacturer and a hub of its businesses in Africa; bearing in mind the great natural endowments and other comparative advantages the nation has in the sector.”

