Kidnapped UNIJOS Lecturer Regains Freedom

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A senior lecturer with the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Jos, Dr. Dan Ella, who was kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, has regained freedom.

Ella was seen on Thursday night along Jos-Bauchi Road after his abductors released him.

The gunmen had attacked his residence located near Haske Quarters in Lamingo community, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of the University of Jos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, confirmed Ella’s release in Jos yesterday.

Maigoro said, “I can confirm to you that our abducted colleague has been released and we thank God for regaining his freedom.

“But we are not happy over what is happening because this is the fourth time our colleague was abducted within this year.

“There have been security meetings and yet these abductions keep reoccurring. Early this year, one staff was kidnapped right inside the university quarters. Those in their private residence outside the quarters are not safe either. How do you explain this kind of situation?”

He again called on the authorities to find a solution to the problem to stop further abduction of lecturers in the university.

