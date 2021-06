By James Sowole

Streets in Akure, Ondo State capital were Saturday morning deserted sequel to the tension that gripped the people over threat of protest over the state of things in the country.

As at the time of filling this reports, markets and shops, remained shut while only few commercial vehicles were operating, cautiously.

Some youths were already gathering for the protest.

Details later….

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram