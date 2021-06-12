Glo Congratulates Nigerians on Democracy

As Nigeria marks the 22nd anniversary of its return to civilian rule, Globacom, has congratulated the government and people for sustaining the country’s democracy in spite of present challenges.

In a goodwill message on the occasion of 2021 Democracy Day, Globacom congratulated Nigerians for keeping faith with our democracy and supporting the nation tenaciously all through the years.

The company observed that democracy, globally acclaimed as the best form of governance, had taken root in the country in the last 22 years, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that it was not only sustained but becomes well nurtured in the years ahead.

Re-affirming the role of peace in the development of a nation, Glo stated that Nigeria was a nation of resourceful, diligent and hardworking people who were making laudable footprints across the globe, adding that “Nigerians should be determined to sustain peace and unity of the country and promote national development”.

It also advised Nigerians to continue to support government at all levels in the country to build structures that would enable the country fulfill the dreams of its founding fathers.

It would be recalled that prior to declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the landmark event was celebrated on May 29, being the day the military handed over the reins power to a democratically elected government in Nigeria.

The present administration, however, moved the celebration to June 12, the anniversary of the 1993 annulled presidential election adjudged the freest and fairest in the annals of elections in the country.

