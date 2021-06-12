Getting the Message Out There

Rarely has a piece of clothing been such a symbol of change than with the two first ladies. America has moved from Melania Trump’s jacket emblazoned with “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” to Jill Biden’s “Love”. As to the transition of Presidents we have moved from chaos and disunity to control and working for unity.

This change in approach is a hope for the future of America and thus the whole world. The change in having a woman of colour in the VP role also provides a hope for a better future.

The reality is of course that there is so much more to be done but at least this time the Presidential team is on task rather than on twitter.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

