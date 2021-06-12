Elma Mbadiwe: I Don’t Really Fancy Talking About My Personal Life

Elma Mbadiwe has, for some reasons, been tipped as one of the actresses to watch out for in 2021. Perhaps her interpretation of roles in a number of movie features earned her the spotlights. Ferdinand Ekechukwu writes about his recent encounter with the fast rising actress

Elma Mbadiwe is “Not your role model,” her bio says to her 12.7k followers as @capt_elma on Instagram. This could be that she doesn’t think she has arrived at that level of fame yet. Because people see her and recognise her as a face on television but she wouldn’t say she’s famous as such. But still lead a pretty normal life which she’s intentional about. If you have seen recent Nollywood blockbuster movies like Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story (where she plays Adaugo) and Quam’s Money, this black beauty is no stranger to you then. True to type, she’s for herself, and does things her way.

Elma’s path to limelight was via Ndani TV’s “Phases” and delivered as expected. “I can’t say that a particular movie launched me into the limelight; rather I’d say it’s a collective effort of everything I have done. When one person sees what I have done, they tend to call me for other works,” she said in a recent interview. Known for her famous role as Tallulah in the movie, “Unbroken” and Laraba on E.V.E, the two movies were African Magic Shows.

But ‘Unbroken’ where she played Talullah was the movie that brought her acclaim and the significant amount of attention she attracted from fans because of her character’s involvement in a love triangle on the show. She said: “Filming Unbroken has to be one of the best things to ever happen to my career and life, actually because I got to meet and become friends with amazing people, from the cast to crewmembers.” Elma thought the role had its strain, she learnt to take it one day at a time and in good strides that even after shooting, her fans couldn’t stop raving about it.

She adds: “The role was challenging but I learnt to take it one day at a time, and focus on the good, and now that we’re done shooting and the fans keep raving about it, I can only be grateful to God, and the executive producer, Aunty B (Biodun Stephens), for the opportunity”.

This reporter recently encountered her following his request for a chat. The feedback was delayed. Eventually, she responded quite appreciative having been reached directly via her mobile number. “Good morning, thank you for reaching out.”

She enquired: “When is this scheduled?” She followed with an apology though, adding. “…I usually shy away from interviews.” Being in the business where publicity is the livewire one quickly reminds her that no interview is unnecessary in a space that would often throw her up to the media/press so to shy or want to may not help. “Lmao I totally understand. I’m not shy oh, I just won’t do it unless it’s absolutely necessary… because I don’t really fancy talking about my personal life,” adding “And tah, I often dislike the perspectives and methods of reporting…” which borders on sensationalism.

But in a way she wants it her way subtly in exchange. She notched a bit of hesitancy to proceed with the offer to chat. “However, I have a new project coming out soon; I’ll speak to the producers and find out when exactly so that we can schedule both releases together.”

It doesn’t have to be published together so it doesn’t work. She can say or make mention whatever her new project is all about. And leave the rest for me to have it covered. “Nah not published separately but I can’t say anything about the project till the release. Release is scheduled at the end of the month.”

Elma is armed with a BSc in Mass Communication from The Redeemer’s University, and also Diploma in Acting for Screen from Royal Arts Academy. She has always wanted to be an actress and did a few jobs as a child. She fondly remembers watching old Nollywood movies and re-creating the characters. She started playing drama in church stage. It wasn’t rosy for her getting into Nollywood after school and didn’t want to sit at home, “so I had to use my contact. I did my internship at SoundCity, and started working there as a producer and production manager before I started getting movie roles to feature in.”

Her challenges at the beginning are the same everywhere in Nigeria, she recalled. “It’s harder for people to give a new entrant a chance. When I came into the industry, I didn’t know anybody; I had to go for several auditions. Sometimes, the producer would have finished casting, at other times, they would want someone already popular and that keeps me wondering that if we keep casting for movies like that then there will be no new faces. We will have to keep recycling the old actors. But I am grateful to producers who gave me a chance even when nobody had seen my face before. I went for an audition with Africa Magic and I am grateful to them for giving me a chance and I have done several other jobs for them.”

Elma, since joining Nollywood, has already carved a niche for herself and is currently one of the most sought after actresses to watch out for. She is creative and highly talented thespian known for good interpretation of roles in movies. She easily fits into any character assigned her in most movies and does it very well. Once speaking about the young thespian a year ago, veteran actress and TV presenter, Ireti Doyle reminisce her encounter with the fast rising star on set of a movie: “Today was kind of special… In 2017, she was one of the participants in the maiden edition of my #MasterTheCraft class…”

Ireti adds: “Fast forward to 2020 (in that beautiful way life tends to bring us full circle) she arrives on set as my opposite. Far be it from me to take credit for any of her achievements- that’s entirely as a result of her hard work, grace, time and chance. I did ask however if the workshop was beneficial in what, if any way. She said it gave her access to information which in turn made her more confident and this she believes has helped on her journey. I’m glad! You know what they say…‘information is power’…. @capt_elma welcome aboard Lady…may you have a beautiful ride!!”

