CITN Restates Commitment to Improve Tax System

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, has stated that the institute would continue to engage key stakeholders and other decision making bodies to promote a workable tax system towards a win- win situation.

The new President of CITN, Adesina Adedayo, stated this during his investiture as the 15th president of the institute.

Adesina in his acceptance speech promised to consolidate on the efforts and achievements of past leaders to move the institute to height..

The new President hailed the consistency of tax reforms implementation and the amendment of tax statutes as evidenced in the Finance Acts of 2019 and 2020.

He said, “These enactments have substantially addressed issues including blocking of tax loopholes, ease of compliance, administrative efficiency, access to information, and deployment of technology.”

To further drive an effective tax system, he said the institute would strengthen relationship with stakeholders in the tax system like Federal Inland Revenue Service, States Internal Revenue Services under Joint Tax Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal, the Academia as well as Organised Private Sector, amongst others.

In his keynote address, immediate past president of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Prof. Muhammad Mainoma, charged the new President on accountability, objectivity and innovations as he stirred the affairs of the institute for another two years.

The immediate Past President, Dame Gladys Olajumoke Simplice in her valedictory message extolled Adesina’s attributes and expressed confidence on his ability to sustain and improve on the legacy of the institute.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

