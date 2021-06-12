Chike Celebrates Culture with ‘Roju’ Visuals

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“Boo of the Booless” Chike has finally released the video for his hit song ‘Roju (portmanteau of Romeo and Juliet).’ Shot in Lagos, the music video reminds one of the various traditional weddings in Nigeria with all the interesting rites. In this video, he celebrates enduring love and diverse cultures with a wedding extravaganza. The video is a perfect representation of a Nigerian traditional wedding ceremony.

Commenting on the video shortly after viewing it, a social media user posted “@Officialchike I have watched Roju 10 times and all I can say is that, I love the way you promoted the three major tribes in Nigeria. I hope everyone that watched the video sees how important being united is, hopefully I get to invite you for my wedding one day…amazing work. 100%.”

Another social media user wrote: “Such a rich visual; celebrating different Nigerian cultures. Couldn’t have come at a better time too… We’re a beautifully diverse people, it only we could leave prejudice and greed behind and truly work together to build our country. Thanks Chike.” The music video comes after the global success of Chiké‘s last single “Running (To You)” with Simi, which is currently the most viewed Nigerian music video of 2021 with over 13 million views on YouTube.

The visual spectacle for “Roju” is directed by Pink for Pinkline Films. “Damn whoever Pink is that directed this is a genius. Captured everything and well edited. Showcased Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa cultures… Nigeria is blessed. We just need good leadership!” another viewer wrote. BOTB is a romantic afrobeat 14 track debut album released independently by Chike spelt Chiké to commemorate Valentine’s Day 2020.

To create a buzz around his music he leverages on strategic collaborations and network from the creation of project art by Mufasa studios to photography by Lexash to features by Mi Abaga, Ric Hassani & Zoro to music production by Deeyaso (major producer), Vtek, blaisebeatz, Nervmix, etc amidst other connections and plugs that set the ball rolling.

A & R’d by Ogagus (ogaga sakpaide), who explained that love was the driving force behind his repertoire directions. The project begins with the love for ‘beautiful people’ on track 1, which has a GOT infused instrumental.

With Ric Hassani on track 2, they sing about saying hello to a babe ‘Nakupenda’. On track 4 ‘Forever’ with MI Abaga, he continues from where he stopped in ‘one naira’ with Waje.

About Love from head to toe on track 6 ‘Roju’ he sings about Romeo and Juliet. Without missing traditional cues on track 10, he sings about ‘Forgiveness’ and on track 11, he sings about ‘Faithfulness’. According to him, it has taken him four years to get from where he was to where he is now.

