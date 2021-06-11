Young Music Producer P.Priime Spreads His Wings

Vanessa Obioha

You may have marvelled at his creativity on songs by Olamide, Teni, and Zlatan, but despite the accolades, the young Nigerian music production sensation, Peace Oredope, popularly known as P.Priime is not resting on his oars.

The last child in a family of seven, P.Priime attended Nuga Paul Schools, Oke-Afa, Isolo and was raised in the Ejigbo area of Lagos. He grew up in a music inclined family where everyone was a chorister. From an early age, he picked up rudimentary skills of playing music about five instruments such as piano, drumset, guitar, saxophone and trumpet. This exposure was the right pivot that he needed to blossom into one of Nigeria’s most sought-after record producers.

At the young age of 18, the Ogun State-born talent has amassed enviable production credits that dwarfs his age. From behind his music console, he goes into the books as one of the youngest to ever achieve that milestone on the Nigerian music landscape.

Some of his credits include ‘Like I Do’ off Fireboy’s magnum opus, ‘Laughter, Tears, Goosebumps’, ‘Gelato’ by DJ Cuppy, ‘Egungun’ by Zlatan and veteran indigenous singer Obesere. He bagged credit for producing seven out of 12 songs in Olamide’s latest album, ‘Carpe Diem.’

He disclosed, “I don’t want to be limited to being a beatmaker. I do a lot more than that; I write, sing, direct live music and many other things. Besides, being a beatmaker is me bringing the dreams of an artist to life and I’d like for them to do the same to me.”

To showcase his range, he revealed plans to release an EP. He explained, “I am thinking of releasing my own music. It’s more expressive because there’s a limit to things you can do on other people’s songs.”

Regarding his age, the artiste said:

“Age means nothing to me. If anything, I feel privileged and I feel like the universe has put me on a pedestal and as a result of that, I’m the voice for the next generation. I’m well-brought-up and very disciplined which makes it quite easy for me. I am very much in touch with older people whom I have around me. Their rich counsel help to keep me in check.”

