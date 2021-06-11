TJ Hays Tackles Nigeria’s Problems in New Visuals

Vanessa Obioha

Lagos and Warri-based singer TJ Hays recently released the visuals of ‘Madoo’, a song that plumbs the various challenges facing the country. From insecurity to police brutality, the singer highlighted the disposition of ordinary citizens to the overwhelming problems.

In recent times, the country has been daunted by different conundrums with insecurity being the most horrifying challenge. But according to the singer, the masses are still flexing because they can afford to drink away their problems.

“Money no get enemy” is the ultimate message of the song which can be likened to the popular adage ‘Water no get enemy’ by the afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Sampling afrobeat, the visuals directed by Edesiri Adese shows TJ Hays in different sets, sometimes shirtless and accompanied by dancers. The suffering state of Nigerians was also captured in the video.

TJ Hays is not new to the music scene. Over the years, he’s released songs and performed at international shows. Born Ayikimi Oghenetejiri, he started his music career as a live band musician in Delta State Warri, where he comes from. His other songs include ‘Ayeme’ and ‘Ebiere’.

