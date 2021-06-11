There is Need for Special Court to Try Corruption Cases, Says Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for the establishment of special courts to try corruption cases in Nigeria.

The President who spoke while answering questions from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reporter on Friday night said it was high time special courts were established in the country especially to try several corruption cases currently in conventional courts.

His words: “You have instances of cases lasting for as long as 10 years before they are determined and in some cases judges handling the cases may die. But if there are special courts, there will be a time frame to conclude the corruption cases and not dragging on unnecessarily”.

Details later…

