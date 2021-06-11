Senate Reassures Nigerians on PIB, Electoral, Constitutional Amendment Bills

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren

Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan said on Friday that the Senate was closer to passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, and the Constitution Amendment Bill, assuring Nigerians that the bills will be passed between now and July year.

Lawan who stated this while interacting with journalists to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate stated that it was a mark of excellent effort that the ninth senate would soon be ready to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after twenty years of failed attempts.

“This should happen this June, and it should increase accountability, probity, efficiency, equity and justice in that vital sector of our economy.

“Our determination to pass the bill is additionally in line with our resolve to be a result-oriented parliament, where our activities are hallmarked by quality, timeliness, and actions that are focused on the people.

“Our efforts on the Electoral Bill are also noteworthy. The bill should not just improve the nation’s electoral governance system, but will strengthen our democracy, that we have all built since 1999”, the President of Senate added.

He explained that the 2023 general election will be the seventh in the nation’s electoral cycle since the dawn of democracy, saying that the onus is now on Nigerians to consolidate it, partly through the bill, given the important innovations embedded in it.

He added, “We will finish work on it before our annual recess. We have a goal to deliberate on the report of the Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 Constitution in July before we proceed on our yearly recess, as well.

“Mindful of the significant place of the citizens, we recently concluded a regional tour of the country, to provide opportunities for citizens to be closely heard, and consistent with a drive to build consensus.

“We have gone far in this process and should be over with it next month. We call on Nigerians to be patient with the progression, as we strive towards compromise, in reviewing the ground-norm, for the good governance of our dear nation.”

Lawan said that in exploring the path of dialogue, and conversations, the nation should be rest assured that it shall soon achieve a meaningful end.

More details soon…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

