NSCDC to Establish Rapid Response Squad in All States

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has ordered the immediate set-up of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in all the state commands of the corps.

Audi gave the matching order on Thursday during an orientation programme organised for the newly promoted commandants and serving state commandants at the national headquarters of the NSCDC as part of the efforts to rejig the activities of the organisation and enhance the capabilities of officers and men in the states.

He said it has become imperative to replicate the creation of the RRS in every state command to respond to all forms of crime and criminalities in real and quick time and ensure prompt and timely intervention in times of emergencies, disasters and unforeseen security breaches.

The NSCDC boss also maintained that the confidence reposed on the corps by the Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian citizens must be sustained and improved upon.

He charged the state commandants to beef up security in their respective states to forestall any breakdown of law and order before, during and after the Democracy Day celebration.

Audi said: “Power is not a gift but a responsibility and to whom much is given much is expected. You must be determined to clamp down on all bad elements in your area of assignment and avoid any tribal, religious and ethnic sentiment to justify your posting and prove your competence.”

He urged the commandants to ensure that the RRS would adhere to all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in line with international best practices and to rejuvenate the intelligence gathering capabilities in order to address the security challenges peculiar to their area of assignment and the nation in general.

In a related development the NSCDC has carried out a comprehensive redeployment of all state commandants as part of the commandant general’s effort to re-jig, revamp, rejuvenate, restructure and reposition the organisation for better service delivery.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

