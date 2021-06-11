Edmund Chilaka’s Rise, Fall and Liquidation of Africa’s Premier Carriers to Launch in Lagos

The Rise, Fall and Liquidation of Africa’s Premier Carriers: Nigerian National Shipping Line and Black Star Line by Dr. Edmund Chilaka is set to launch on Thursday June 17 this year at Etal Hotel, 1-15 Ede Street, Off Kofo Abayomi Street, Apapa at 12pm.

The book, which will be reviewed by Prof. David Aworawo, is the culmination of a Ph.D. research on the activities of the first two shipping lines to be floated by the governments of Ghana and Nigeria in 1957 and 1959, respectively.

As noted by the author, scholars, policymakers and investors will find the book insightful and captivating while former employees of the NNSL and BSL, their families and other stakeholders and aficionados will discover much empathy and nostalgia in its pages.

Expected at the unveiling include the chief launchers like the Chairman, Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi; CEO, Sea Transport Group, Alhaji Aminu Umar; Chairman, Comet Group, Chief Musa Danjuma; the Chairman, Integrated Oil & Gas Ltd and Chief Host, Captain E. Iheanacho.

The keynote speakers are: the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Bar. Hassan Bello; Dir-General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; and the President, Ship. Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr. M.K. George.

