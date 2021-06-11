Buhari Appoints Ilelah as NBC Director-General

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.



He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment was for a tenure of five years in the first instance.



Ilelah, who hails from Sokoto State, replaces Professor Armstrong Idachaba, who had acted as the DG of the NBC since the suspension of Ishaq Modibbo-Kawu, for his alleged involvement in a N2.5 billion Digital Switch Over (DSO) scam. Idachaba is a director in the NBC.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

