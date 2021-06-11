Anambra Immigration Comptroller Decorates ACI Nsofor

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Anambra State Comptroller of Immigration (CIS), AD Eche, recently decorated

Lady Uche Felicia Nsofor, with the rank of Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI).

Prior to her promotion and subsequent decoration on May 27 , Nsofor was a Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI).

At the decoration, she was proudly supported by her husband, Hon Engr Humphrey Nsofor, KSC and her daughter, Barrister Ekene.

ACI Nsofor hails from the renowned Ezeogidi Okoli Family of Umuekwe, Orsumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA), Anamabra State.

At a point when it wasn’t fashionable for the girl-child to be enrolled into school, her father, Late Jacob Okoli and mother, Mrs. Margaret Okoli, ensured her enrolment, thus setting her off the trajectory of her career today.

In her formative years, she attended Girls Secondary School, Amichi, in Anambra State and afterwards proceeded to Imo State University where she bagged a degree in Guidance and Counselling.

She is married to Hon. H.C Nsofor, a former Majority Leader in Anambra State House of Assembly and former Special Adviser on Legislative Matters to former Governor of Anambra State.

She is blessed with five children, Chiamaka and Chukwudum (the twins); Ekene, Chigozirim and Nnaemeka. kwuosa Promises One Million Jobs for Youths

A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Hon Azuka Okwuosa has promised to create over a million jobs for youths if elected.

According to him, he has already created over cover 20,000 jobs for Nigerian youths in his 30 years as career engineer.

He said, “my entrepreneurial ventures have created thousands of opportunities for motivated youths to build careers, develop new skills and engage in favourable competition while earning an honest living.”

His establishments which cut across the oil and gas, ICT, and agricultural industries have hosted over 20,000 skilled and unskilled labourers.

Okwuosa, further emphasised that the resources made available to him as the state governor will enable him to create over one million jobs in Anambra for the people.

“My plan cuts across all sectors of the economy, containing practical steps to secure productive partnerships with industry experts both in the private and public sectors.

He further highlighted “Anambra as a state has been deficient in the purposeful creation of worthwhile jobs for the youth. Anambra lacks the favourable climate to host labour-intensive industries”.

According to him, this problem is one of his government’s priorities after his election in November.

“The state’s infrastructural deficiency and insecurity have influenced the flight of large business enterprises to other parts of the country.

“It has also discouraged the entry of foreign investment into the state. Most SMEs struggle to stay afloat due to the inability of the government to create sustainable structures that would facilitate business growth”.

Speaking on his blueprint, the governorship aspirant says he intends to intensify efforts to create jobs through agricultural development and incentivising multinational companies to domicile in the state.

He opined that his administration would strive to provide a stable and affordable power supply to reduce the overhead costs for businesses, establish a film village to encourage the growing movie industry and many other initiatives.

He stressed that his government will also disburse grants and acquisition funds to encourage innovative and entrepreneurial indigenes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

