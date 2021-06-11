Akwa Ibom to Host Tour Operators

Akwa Ibom state has confirmed that it would host the fifth edition of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The state Commissioner of Tourism, Orman Esin, and his Information and Strategy counterpart Ini Ememobong, identified and eulogised the tourism offerings of Akwa Ibom at a joint press organised with the leadership of NATOP recently where the hosting was announced.

“Akwa Ibom is the real deal. We have the options for all types of tourism in Nigeria. We have the biggest hotel property in West Africa, consistent growth over the years.

“We knew that bringing Naija7Wonders group to our state in December for the Christmas Village will bring us the attention we needed. Now we have secured the AGM of the strongest promoters of Tourism in Nigeria.

“We are your partners and will grow tourism together. The Governor has a vision of a modern state and has deliberately engineered the development of industries and improved on the existing infrastructure. Today Ibom Air is celebrated all over the nation as a standard of excellence.”

The Information and Strategy Commissioner Comrade Ememobong in his speech highlighted the strong points of Akwa Ibom State.

“Cuisine, infrastructure, scenery, people and buildings are the hallmarks of Akwa Ibom State. We are a very secure place not by accident but by the determination, focus and will of the state government.

The Governor is an industrialist and the state will benefit from energizing the tourism stakeholders to come and enjoy the synergy of our facilities. Akwa Ibom is your best choice for Tourism in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier in her speech the President of NATOP, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul thanked the State for choosing to host the AGM.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

