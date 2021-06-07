Outrage as Suspected Herdsmen Kill Oyo Community Residents

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governors in the South-west and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, among others, yesterday expressed outrage over the killing of no fewer than 11 people in Igangan town, Ibarapa, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen.

While Adams said 50 people were killed, eyewitnesses claimed between 15 and 20 were found dead after the invasion.

THISDAY learnt that the palace of the royal father, Asigangan as well as a popular petroleum station were razed by the attackers, numbering 50, who were said to have invaded the town around 11 pm in more than 20 motorcycles.

This is coming few days after the Chairman of Oyo State Security Network codenamed, Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Kunle Togun (rtd), alleged that foreign Fulani had encamped the entire South-west region and may strike if nothing was done urgently.

While confirming the attack, a former caretaker chairman of the council, Tunji Omolewu, said he had to rush down to the area around 5 am yesterday (Sunday).

“People had barely retired to bed when they said they sighted motorcycles entering the town. Before our people could know what was going on, they had started killing people. I got the call around 11 pm. We were on our way from Ekiti where we had gone to do the Yoruba nation rally.

“I got to Ibadan around 12 am and when the calls did not stop coming, I decided to come home. I have counted more than 20 dead bodies. The palace of our monarch was torched. Adolak Filling Station too was burnt. We are assembled here,” he said.

Also, a former caretaker Chairman of neighbouring Ibarapa Central, Yemi Akinlabi, who was on vacation in the United States, said his phone was bombarded with calls.

“It is so sad. Only a few days ago, our people got an intelligence report and forwarded it to the appropriate quarters for actions but here we are today. Are we going to continue to live in fear in our land? I have spoken to General Togun about last night’s incident and we would want him and his team to do something. Our people must not be allowed to resort to self-help,” he added.

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, who confirmed the attack appealed for calm.

Following the incident, the South-west governors have given marching orders to Amotekun Corps to immediately commence joint operations in the region.

The South-west governors, who encouraged security agencies to get to the roots of the attack in Igangan community, have also convoked a joint security meeting of all Amotekun Commanders in the region.

Chairman of the South-west Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described the attack on Igangan as horrendous, callous and highly provocative.

He said Nigerians must condemn what he described as an assault on decency and communal harmony.

Akeredolu, in a statement in Akure, reiterated that certain elements were bent on causing friction among Nigerians with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end.

“They will stop at nothing until their set goal is realised. It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.

“We on our part are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression. On this, there will be no compromise.”

“

“We call on our people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities. In addition, they must be united in the task of defending our lives and properties. We cannot afford to fail,” he added.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, described attempts by the opposition All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state to politicise the killings in Igangan as wicked and an unruly display of mindless politics.

He also stated that the statement credited to the APC on the killings in Igangan, which attempted to blame Makinde, as a wicked attempt to dance on the grave of the dead.

Adisa said that the leadership of the APC in

Oyo State and the country at large must bury their heads in shame “each time we discuss security matters in Nigeria.”

“We all know the state of security of Nigeria when the APC took over in 2015. We knew that the much talked about insurgency was restricted to three states of the North-east, while kidnapping was wiped out from the South-east.

“Even though the leadership of APC complained loudest against the government of President Goodluck Jonathan at the time, the situation Nigeria found itself under President Buhari’s APC is nothing comparable to the sanity we all enjoyed under Jonathan.

“It is obvious the APC was merely in a power grab mission, without a clue of what is needed to fix Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Adams said with the killing of over 50 people in Igangan town, it was evident that war was imminent in the country.

Adams, while condemning the murder of residents of the town warned Fulani herdsmen and bandits to stay away from the South-west or be ready to face stiff resistance.

It was also learnt that besides the killings, cars and over 20 houses were razed.

“In a situation like this, you rise and defend yourself. Where are the police when the bandits started killing our people in Igangan today?

“Even the palace of Asigangan of Igangan land, Oba Adewuyi Olaoye, was not spared and the monarch, according to reports had been whisked away by the bandits.

“Three days ago, the Director-General of Oyo State Southwest Security Network Amotekun, Gen. Kunle Togun(rtd) raised the alarm that herdsmen had invaded the South-west.

“I corroborated his statements and called for urgent surveillance across the South-west. Now with the recent onslaught on Igangan people, it is evident that the Fulani herdsmen are on a predetermined mission to kill, maim and decimate the southwest.

“This is one killing too many, I will not fold my arms seeing the blood of innocent people being shed like it is in Igangan,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command, has announced its readiness to arrest the situation in Igangan and bring the culprits to book.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wale Osifeso, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police had combed and were still combing the area in search of the culprits.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has led a team of policemen and top security advisers of Makinde, including the retired Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, on an assessment tour of the affected areas.

He stated that the team reported that calm had returned to the area while investigations continued in a bid to get to the roots of the matter.

Osifeso, in the statement issued yesterday, stated that the attack took place around 11 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021, adding that some yet-to-be ascertained number of assailants invaded Igangan town with dangerous weapons “in a bid to create unrest in the town.”

According to him, “The unscrupulous elements were, however, repelled by a combination of police operational and tactical assets in concert with local hunters and vigilantes. Normalcy has since returned, as on the spot assessment is in process.

“Furthermore, the situation is being closely monitored and comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

