Onion Marketers Threaten to Stop Supply to Southern Nigeria

The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria has threatened to stop the supply of onions down to the Southern Nigeria from June 7, 2021.

The group said it would carry out the threat if the government failed to compensate its members who had suffered losses in recent times following attacks in some parts of the country.

President of the association, Mr. Aliyu Umar, made this known to journalists at a press briefing held yesterday in Sokoto State.

He explained that the government under a committee led by the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello had promised to compensate their members, many of whom suffered huge losses in Abia, Imo and Oyo states during the #EndSARS and Shasha market crisis.

However, according to him, the promise has not been kept and the members have reportedly lost over 4 billion naira.

“We are calling on the state and federal government to restore law and order in the state, and we are calling on the good people of the southern part of Nigeria to live with the Hausa community in peace as we are only there for our lawful businesses,” Umar said.

“We also call on state governments to collaborate with federal government to set up a committee to investigate the incident that led to the loss of lives and property of the Onion Association members.

“Furthermore, if the government fails to adhere to what we are saying, we are shutting the supply of onion to the entire south by Monday the 7th of June 2021”.

In recent times, the price of Onions skyrocketed from just about ₦20,000 to nearly a hundred thousand, in less than a year – a situation which quickly gave it the reputation of ‘new gold’.

