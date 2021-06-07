HiFL: UNIBEN Royals Tackle UNICAL Malabites in Round of 16

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, the organisers of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) have released the draws for the Round of 16 games at an event held in Lagos at the weekend.

The games are scheduled to hold between June and September 2021.

In week 1, AAUA Luminaries will play OAU Giants in Ondo, FUTA Tigers will tackle UNILAG Marines in Akure, LAUTECH Hunters will attempt to hunt down the FUTMINNA Transformers in Ogbomoso while KSU Steelers engages UNILORIN Warriors.

For the Week 2 games, UNIBEN Royals will play defending champion UNICAL Malabites, IAUE Minders will tackle UNN Lions in Port Harcourt, ABU Nobles will confront UAM Tillers in Zaria while BUK Stallions slugs it out with UNIMAID Desert Warriors in Kano.

Speaking at the draws, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi acknowledged the efforts of all participating schools and encouraged them to maintain their sportsmanlike conduct as the games go on.

“We are now at a very exciting stage of the league. What was witnessed during the qualifiers was the tip of the iceberg. The schools are ready and what we assured lovers of collegiate sports is double excitement. We appreciate the support of NUGA and our sponsors Nivea Men and Minimie for their trust in HiFL and as we deliver value to all our stakeholders” Fijabi said.

He added that “the year 2020 allowed us to re-strategise in line with the current realities. We have monitored the gradual reopening of the sporting activities to fans and we have also put in place adequate measures to ensure compliance with the protocols. We are not wavering on our promise to continue to create the best of collegiate football that will produce and expose some of Nigeria’s finest talents to the international sporting community”.

In his reaction, President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto, said NUGA and its affiliate universities are fully ready for the showpiece.

“We have come far with Pace Sports and HiFL. It is a partnership that we cherish because it brought a new dimension to how we organise collegiate sports in this part of the world. I wish all the teams that are participating in the round of 16 the best as they slug things out on the field of play.

“We are hopeful that this season will record more successes as we provide an unforgettable experience to the fans,” he concluded.

Matches in the round of 16 will commence in July.

