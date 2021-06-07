Family of Slain Germany-based Unachukwu Demands Justice

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The family of slain Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, who was gruesomely murdered on May 31, 2021, at a checkpoint at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, by a suspected Air force officer, has petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro, to investigate the murder and bring the culprit to justice.

In a petition signed by the counsel to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Ijeoma Unachukwu, Ihediohanma Akponye, he explained the graphic picture of how the deceased met his untimely death while driving with his wife and two children to catch a flight to Lagos at about 8.40a.m. on that fateful day enroute to his base in Germany through Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Akponye stated that the late Unachukwu had lived in Germany for over 20 years and only visited home to be with his family. He was scheduled to fly back to Hamburg, Germany, through Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on May 31, 2021, when he was murdered on his way to the Imo State airport.

According to the lawyer, before getting to the aAirport checkpoint, our client (Mrs. Unachukwu) with the family met and passed over three other military and police checkpoints where they calmly identified themselves and explained their mission to the airport to catch a flight to Lagos.

“When they got to the airport checkpoint of the Air Force, our client’s husband stopped for a check and cleared his car, only for the air force officer to open fire on him in front of his wife and children, and was killed by the bullets that hit his forehead.

“The security men to stop shooting and took him to the Naval Hospital at Aba Road, Owerri, before he was referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, where he was confirmed dead on the same day,” he said.

The family members have, therefore, called on the state police to bring justice to the killers of their brothers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

