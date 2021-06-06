Shinkafi’s Group Asks EFCC to Probe Diversion of N499m Fertilizer Funds

By Tobi Soniyi

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate alleged misappropriation of the N499 million meant for the purchase of fertilizers during the tenure of former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari.

The group, in a petition to the chairman of the commission routed through the Sokoto Zonal Office of the EFCC, asked the commission to invite, investigate and if found culpable to prosecute the former governor of the state and the Managing Director Zamfara Agricultural Supply Company Limited for alleged illegal withdrawals, misappropriation of funds belonging to the Zamfara State Government.

The Executive Director of PAPSD, Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi alleged that “the fertilizer Dealers Associations in Zamfara State deposited N370.8 million, which is equivalent to the value of 103 trucks and 278 bags of fertilizer into Zamfara State Agricultural Supply Company Limited Fertilizer Sales Account domiciled in Access Bank Gusau Branch with Bank Account Number 0029140950.

“The money deposited is for the payment of allocation of 103 trucks and 278 bags of fertilizer for the 2019 wet farming season up to the end of second tenure of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari the fertilizer allocated to the beneficiaries was not released and the funds were not returned to them for the past two (2) years. After several complaints to the authority it has been revealed that the money is no more in the bank account, as deposited into Zamfara State Agricultural Supply Company Limited Fertilizer Sales Account.

“We hereby urge the commission to do a discreet investigation on illegal withdrawal and misappropriation of funds during the transitional period at the tail end of Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari administration.

“Find below the breakdown of how the misappropriated fertilizer funds were illegally withdrawn few days to the expiration of Yari’s administration.”

The petitioners provided in the petition a breakdown of how the funds were withdrawn and the dates they were withdrawn from the banks.

The petition read: “The underlisted are documents attached in the petition for your examination and scrutiny. 1. Report of the Committee on 103 trucks for 2019 wet season. 2. Access Bank letter to M.D ZASCO for Debit Advice on the withdrawal of funds from the Zamfara State Agricultural Supply Company Limited Sale of Fertilizer Bank Account. 3. List of the beneficiary farmers that paid but not lifted their fertilizer. 4. Payment official receipts & Access Bank tellers deposit slip.

“In light of the highlighted above we urge the commission to investigate our petition and any person found wanting should face the full wrath of law and justice.”

