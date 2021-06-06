OONI OF IFE – A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

If you grew up in the ‘80s, you would be conversant with the TV promo. The one that Chief Zebrudaya was plugging the elephant blue detergent. In his unique language, he would say, “are you are, try the new improved elephant blue detergent?” That was what was on my mind as I listened to the Ooni speak recently. The video clip had gone viral as people were really impressed and amazed at his words. He spoke very eloquently without reading from anywhere on the issues, causative factors of the Nigerian problem. He pointed fingers while expressing himself confidently and finally preferring solutions. He begged that the youth be better engaged otherwise, they become willing tools in the hands of those who don’t want Nigeria. I loved him that day, I really loved him. This is a new and improved Ooni. kabiyesi oh!.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

