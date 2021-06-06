HOPE UZODINMA AND BROTHERS – THIS IS YOUR FAULT

You know me, I can be bold. The problem, especially in the South-East, is that of everybody that has ever been a governor in that region. They have left the place desolate and sad with a series of terrible leadership, corruption and avarice.

Apart from maybe Peter Obi or Ngige, I do not think the South-East from inception has been lucky with their leadership. This failure now makes it easier to demonize the centre so that anger can be diverted from the statue building, visionless leadership that they have been cursed with. It is very easy to blame Buhari.

In fact, till tomorrow, they are still blaming Awolowo for the grim reality that is life in the South-East. One is tempted to ask, all the federal allocations, the little IGR that has come to that region in their trillions, what exactly has happened to all of them? The situation is not peculiar to that region. Fine, we have masquerades at the centre, but the ones who are closer to the people, what have they done to better the lot of the people?

This hopelessness is borne out of a lack of purposeful leadership at the second and third tier of government, leading to the upheaval and the worse infrastructural deficit in the country but brilliantly parlayed as a – Buhari no like Igbo people – trailer. Sad. Really sad. Hope and brother governors, how do you guys sleep?

