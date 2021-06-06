Glo Excites TV Viewers with Super Story, Enakhe

Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications multinational, Globacom, has continued to excite television viewers with two television drama series, Super Story and Enakhe.

In a statement by Glo Corporate Communication Office Friday, the telecom giant said the two series are currently running on primetime television.

Globacom, the grandmasters of data, had unveiled as the headline sponsor of Super Story on African Independent Television (AIT).

It had supported the programme, which had earned a good reputation in family entertainment with its track record of productions that have become epics in television programming in Africa.

Likewise, the telecom giant had produced and sponsored “Professor Johnbull”, a television drama series broadcast on the networks of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

But the statement at the weekend said the company “is Headline Sponsor of the two series currently running on primetime television.

“We are delighted to support Super Story to continue to excite some of our esteemed subscribers who watch the drama series.

“Super Story is chock-full with viable lessons on slices of life bordering on vices, venal practices, follies and foibles. It is unique with its style of producing various interesting true-to-life stories that are believable and have distinct beginnings and endings.”

“Super Story is shown on the network of African Independent Television (AIT) every Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) every Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.”

On the other hand, the statement noted that Enakhe “is broadcast on Showcase on DTSV Channel 151 from 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday. An omnibus edition also runs on the same station from 3.p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”

The statement said Super Story, a Wale Adenuga Production, “is widely adjudged as the most watched television drama series in Nigeria, while Enakhe is a new series on DSTV. The sponsorship is in continuation of Globacom’s robust support for the arts and entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“Super Story is currently featuring “Revenge”, a story of love, double dating, back biting, attempted murder and intrigues. The cast includes Nollywood greats such as Funsho Adeolu, Shan George, Kunle Coker, Toyin Alausa, Kehinde Bankole, Joseph Momodu, Tersy Akpata and Annetta Adebusuyi.”

The statement noted that Enakhe was shot in Benin, Edo State, with a cast and crew made up mostly of Edo indigenes, featuring A-listers such as Alex Usifo, Ivie Okujaye, Philip Asaya and Eunice Omoregie.

It said it was the story of a girl who suddenly turned heiress to her father’s ill-built empire and how she must grow up to face a society where power and honour are never freely handed to a woman as she must seize them to earn relevance.

