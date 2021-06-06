FCT Council Chairmen Allege Imposition in APC Primaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Four aggrieved chairmen of FCT area councils have entreated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Party (APC) elders to intervene and reverse the move to impose unpopular candidates on the party for next year’s Area Council elections.

The chairmen, in a letter of protest to President Muhammadu Buhari, warned that the imposition of candidates amounted to subversion and could cost the party the election to the opposition if the move was not altered.

The four council chairmen are Abdullahi Candido, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC); Danladi Chiya, Kwali; AbdulRahman Ajiya, Abaji and Adamu Mustapha, Gwagwalada.

In their letter, they expressed dismay about the subtle move to substitute the names of Adamu Mustapha of Gwagwalada Area Council, Suleiman Alhassan Gwagwa of AMAC and Mohammed Angulu of Abaji Area Council with other candidates.

They insisted that the four candidates won the primaries and were declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Candido, who spoke on behalf of others, urged the national headquarters of the party to do the needful by ensuring a transparent process that would allow the persons with the highest votes to contest the national election as flag bearers of the area councils to ensure success for the party, saying there should not be any reason for tension and crisis in the election.

On his part, Gwagwa expressed surprise that his name was substituted for a less popular candidate.

He insisted he won a free and fair election certified by INEC in the presence of all the security agencies. Gwagwa said he got 150 votes ahead of the second-placed opponent that had 123 votes. His other opponents had 13, 10 and two votes respectively.

The chairmen expressed grave concern that the imposition could imperil the chances of the party at the Area Council Polls. The APC currently controls four of the six FCT Area Councils while the PDP controls Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

