Aregbesola: It’ll Take Nigeria 50 Years to Recover from Civil War

By Michael Olugbode

Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has warned Nigerians from war mongering, insisting that any war would take the country 50 years to recover from its consequences.

Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, urged every Nigerian to desist from any act capable of threatening Nigeria’s unity, describing those calling for the separation of the country as ignorant.

The minister gave this warning yesterday in Ilesa during activities celebrating his 64th birthday, which was used to officially present a book titled “The Rauf I Know ” written by a journalist, Mr Dayo Olanipekun.

The writer of the book had covered him as state house correspondent for the Broadcasting Corporation of Osun State (OSBC) in his two terms as governor.

Addressing his guest, Aregbesola said: “Those calling for Nigeria’s break-up are ignorant. Every Nigerian should work for Nigeria’s unity and development.

“It will take Nigeria 50 years to recover from the civil war. Whoever likes women and children should not support, but rather condemn any call of separation and conduct capable of threatening Nigeria’s unity.

“Nigeria is a country created by God for us and for the black race,” adding that: “I am not saying everything that is happening in Nigeria is good. We should treat the problems and challenges facing Nigerians, not calling for her break-up. Decapitation is not the antidote for headache,” the minister said.

The minister also declared support for a new caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Osun Progressives (TOP), saying he is in support of any move to consolidate progressives legacies in the State of Osun, strengthen the party from the polling units, wards and local government levels and strengthen internal democracy in the party, which are clearly stated in the objectives and mission of TOP.

Speaking at the event, Osun State Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola said Osun as a state is proud of Aregbesola, saying the former governor of the state performed very well while ruling the state and still performing well as the Minister Of Interior.

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Taiwo Akeju, said: “You performed very well in the State of Osun. You are performing well as the minister of Interior. We are very proud of you.”

In his address, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said Aregbesola’s legacy in the development of the state would forever linger in the sands of time.

The Ooni of Ife who spoke via Zoom noted that the State of Osun and its people would not forget Aregbesola as his achievements were beyond what anyone could rubbish.

He said: “We will forever remember him. Your work will never cease to reflect in the sands of time. It is during his tenure that landmark achievements occurred in Osun which we cannot forget.

“We can never forget you. Your achievements are beyond what anyone can rubbish. We are proud of you and what you represent,” the governor said.

The Registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who delivered a lecture titled “Power is Responsibility” at the event, urged Nigerian political leaders to be responsible with power.

Oloyede, who was represented by Dr. Wahab Oyedokun, tasked politicians to operate with ideology that addressed people’s yearnings.

Speaking at the event, Chief Tokunbo-Awolowo Dosumu, daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said Aregbesola is among the few Nigerian politicians that identify with and promote Awolowo’s legacy.

According to her, Aregbesola has always been committed to all the activities of Awolowo Foundation, describing him as an exemplary leader.

Politicians, traditional rulers, trade union groups and people from all walks of life from the state and across the country graced the occasion, while others spoke via zoom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

