2023: Pitting Okowa against Ibori Unhealthy for Delta Politics, Urbobo Youth Leaders Warn

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Urhobo Youth Leaders Association (UYLA) has advised all stakeholders and opinion leaders to thread the path of caution in the light of apparently growing tension in Delta State arising from divergent views and positions about who becomes the state governor in 2023.

Specifically, UYLA warned against the seeming attempt by some individuals to pit the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, against the former governor, Chief James Ibori, saying it is unhealthy for politics and development in the state.

In a statement in Asaba, the association expressed worry at the unsavoury comments credited to certain individuals and groups in the state on account of the 2023 governorship.

The statement was signed by the group’s President, Chief Tony Ofoni; Deputy President, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode; Vice President, Chief Austin Atiti; and Publicity Secretary, Oghotomo Samuel.

UYLA observed that the wrangling that was fast becoming a free-for-all media brawl seemed to emanate from various reactions to the decision by Okowa, about two weeks ago, to dissolve his cabinet and relieve many of his political aides of their appointments.

The association frowned on what it called a clear inflammation of political sentiments by a political programme on national television, where the anchor allegedly accused Okowa of attempting to dismantle the over two decades old governorship succession structure put in place by Ibori. It called this a calculated attempt to set Okowa in conflict with the people of Delta Central senatorial district, which is peopled predominantly by the Urhobo, all in the name of 2023 governorship election.

The statement by UYLA said, “Recently, we have read with grave concern some publications, public statements and comments by members of the public in both print and electronic media, on the question of 2023 gubernatorial election. There have been claims and counter-claims over which part of the state should produce the next governor of Delta State.

“What troubled our minds the most is a programme on Channels Television and NTA tagged ‘INSIDE THE NIGER DELTA’ anchored by Mamode Felix Akugha alleging that the incumbent Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, was working hard to dismantle the 21 years old political structure of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state.

“We are constrained to react because the statutory right of the governor to take steps to reinvent his cabinet through dissolution of the State Executive Council is generating such degree of bad-blood and negative comments from a section of the populace.

“The Urhobo Youth Leaders Association has resolved not to keep mute while the well-considered actions and activities of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are being discredited through a well-oiled campaign of calumny designed to pit the governor against the interest of Delta Central in the politics of 2023.”

UYLA stated, “Firstly, we want to declare total support for the dissolution of the State Executive Council by His Excellency. A situation where over 10 members of the State Executive Council, including the SSG, Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chief Strategist and others, were nursing one ambition or the other, particularly to take over from the incumbent, was a huge distraction to the smooth running of the wheel of governance and only a proactive and decisive action of the governor could save the situation and put the ‘Stronger Delta’ vision of the administration back on track. The dissolution is, therefore, a laudable master-stroke to keep the ship of governance in the direction of progress.”

It stated further, “On the role of the novel DC-23 group in the 2023 push towards Delta Central producing the next governor, we want to applaud the initiative. However, we must be quick to point out that the way and manner the group has conducted her affairs since it was formed left much to be desired.

“The approach adopted by DC-23 in designing a constitution, calling on aspirants to declare their intentions to them and making public statements to put the governor under pressure was not the right thing to do. They ought to work underground, lobbying others to buy the idea of power-shift to Delta Central without beating war drums. The combative stance of DC-23 cannot achieve the Delta Central dream for 2023 and to that extend, we wish the group tread with caution so as not to jeopardise the common interest of the people.”

