Pastor, 2 Others Arrested for Ritual Killing of Girl in Delta

By Omon-Julius Onabu

The police in Agbor, Delta State, have arrested a pastor in connection with the gruesome killing of a 13-year-old girl in the commercial town, apparently for ritual purpose.

The girl’s heart was ripped open and other vital organs removed by her attackers.

The unsightly image of the remains of young girl dumped near the Central Hospital Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, had gone viral some days ago.

The police eventually evacuated the gory remains of the girl, identified as Miracle Nwafor.

Police investigation, however, revealed that the deceased and her mother, a petty trader in the town, were members of the church where the suspect presided as a pastor, along Board Road in Boji-Boji Agbor.

The said pastor (name withheld) was said to had on the fateful day, recently, lured the girl by promising to ‘help’ the girl after the evening service by hailing a commercial motorcycle to convey her home.

The poor girl never got home and her anxious mother was thrown into panic.

After waiting endlessly without seeing the girl at home, the mother was said to have gone to the man of God, asking the self-styled man of God about the whereabouts her daughter.

The church minister, while admitting that he did call a motorcyclist to convey the unsuspecting girl home, the suspect was said to have attempted to persuade the woman that the child was safe wherever she was.

However, when the matter was reported to the police and the police were able to trace and arrest the okada-man (motorcyclist), the okada man soon opened up, implicating the pastor as the prime suspect in the dastardly act.

The suspects later led detectives to the spot where the girl’s mutilated body was dumped at the back of state school of nursing, by central hospital, Agbor.

Confirming the story yesterday, the state police command spokesman, Bright Edafe (DSP), said that the pastor and another member of the church had also been arrested.

“We have arrested the pastor of the church and one other suspect who is a member of the church. Whether the other person is the okada man or not I can’t confirm for now”, he said.

