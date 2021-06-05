Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US Loses Mum

Lady Felicia Olaocha Ohadiugha, the mother of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the U.S., Dr. Uzoma Emenike, has died at 92. Her family of late Sir Martin Agwu Ohadiugha of Umule, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, has announced the burial arrangement, stating that she would be laid to rest in her home after a requiem mass at the Holy Trinity Parish, Umule, Ohuhu, Umuahia on Saturday, June 26, 2021, following a Virgil Mass at Holy Trinity Parish, Umule, Umuahia on Friday June 25, 2021.

There will be an Outing/ Thanksgiving Mass in honour of Mama, Nwanyiocha as she was affectionately called, at Holy Trinity Parish, Umule, Ohuhu on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Her Excellency Uzoma Emenike, first Nigeria’s female ambassador to the USA, is settling down in her new mission having been honoured by the US. Mission Nigeria, recently.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

