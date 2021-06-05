Nigerian Descent Omole Signs Contract Extension with Tottenham

Nigeria-eligible defender Tobi Omole has extended his contract with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The English Premier League’s official website has published the retained and released list of all the top-flight clubs following the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season and Omole was among the players kept on by Tottenham for the forthcoming campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed back in October that Omole’s deal with the club was to expire at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

However, the 21-year-old has impressed enough to earn himself a new deal that will keep him at Tottenham Hotspur until at least June 30, 2022.

Omole joined Spurs from north London rivals Arsenal following a successful trial

He was a key member of the Tottenham Hotspur side that finished third in last season’s Premier League 2 Division One, making 20 appearances in total, including seventeen starts, and was in action for 1,538 minutes.

Four other youngsters of Nigerian descent namely Kion Etete, Jubril Okedina, Joshua Oluwayemi and Timothy Eyoma have been retained by Tottenham Hotspur for the 2021-2022 season.

