It’s Not Time for The Clowns

The COVID pandemic has caused so many deaths that defeating it must be the world’s first priority and it will come with costs and depravations. Lockdowns have become a regular event and are generally considered a nuisance, but they are necessary. Some of the social media has been complaining about the consequences including the cancellation of children’s birthday parties.

Although I sympathize with children missing out on their birthday party, especially twice, the reason they are missing out on their birthdays is so that many more people can continue to have many more birthdays.

It’s not “send in the clowns” but rather send in the vaccine nurses.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

