Tasking the New Army Chief

In the past, many Nigerians did not place much emphasis on who becomes the Chief of Army Staff except for those in military cycle. But this is certainly not the case in recent years with the state of insecurity in the country. This is why a lot is expected from Major General Farouk Yahaya as he leads the army in the battle against general insecurity in the country, writes Davidson Iriekpen

After days of uncertainty, President Muhammadu Buhari, last Thursday, appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. He succeeded Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a NAF plane crash in Kaduna State along with 10 senior officers and crew members penultimate Friday.

Yahaya was born on January 6, 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State. He is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). He started his cadet training on September 27, 1985 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on September 22, 1990.

The new Army chief has held several appointments including staff, instructional and command. Notable among the appointments held by the new COAS are Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.

He also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya), Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Headquarters 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Until his appointment, Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI responsible for Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency operations in the North-east.

Even though some Nigerians are not happy that President Buhari still picked his Chief of Army Staff from the northern part of the country, from his resume, the new Army chief is certainly qualified for the job and brings to the table, a lot of experience and qualities. Those, who have worked with him in previous positions have described as a man, who has the welfare of the army at heart. They added that he has the experience and all it takes to end insecurity in the country.

This is why many observers are advising him to justify the president’s confidence in him by doing everything possible to stem the tide of insecurity. They also asked him to ensure inter-agency collaboration in resolving the lingering security challenges in the country.

A few of the observers, who spoke with THISDAY, urged the new Army chief to consolidate on the successes recorded by the military in tackling all security threats. They equally charged him to be more vigilant, ensure increased cooperation and support by sharing information that can pave the way for faster mopping up the remnants of the insurgents and ending banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country.

“This could be achieved and deepened sustainably through increased collaboration among the security services and communities. More vigilance and increased cooperation and support through sharing information can pave way for faster mopping up of the remnants of the insurgents and ending banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country,” one of the observers who did not want his name mentioned,said.

Besides the high expectations Nigerians have placed on the new Army chief, the people of Sokoto State, which has been experiencing banditry for a long time, expect far more from him. Unlike a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Baratai, an indigene of Borno State, who could not tackle the Boko Haram menace, which had decimated the state, Yahaya is from Sifawa district of Bodinga Local Government Area of the state and his people expect far more from him to ease their suffering.

Apart from attending Sifawa JNI Primary School, Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi College of Art and Arabic Studies after which he proceeded to Usman Danfodiyo University for a pre-degree programme before joining the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), it is believed that he knows the terrain and how to rescue his people.

In the last five months, over 100 lives had been lost in Sokoto State. This is why the state Commissioner for Land and Housing, Alhaji Aminu Bala Bodinga, who is a friend to the new Chief of Army Staff, said he has the experience and all it takes to end insecurity in the country.

“He is a well-trained soldier, who also believes in humanitarian services, because there was no community project in Sifawa without his footprint. He has been helping people, sponsoring the education of many children. My prayer for him is to succeed in his new assignment,” he said.

The Sarkin Kudun Sifawa, Muhammadu Buhari Tambari, said, “I am short of words to express myself at the moment. Right now, we are at my palace with some prominent sons of Sifawa celebrating and at the same time praying for his success.

“We are hoping and praying that his appointment will end banditry and other security challenges in the country,” he said.

The chairman of Goronyo Local Government Area of the state, which has been bedevilled by bandits’ attacks, Abdulwahab Yahya Goronyo, said, “We are expecting him to address our challenges being somebody who is conversant with our areas. We will continue to pray for him and offer useful advice that will help him end the menace.”

A Special Adviser to Sabon Birni Local Government Area on Security, Lamiru Umar, expressed optimism that the new army chief would deal decisively with bandits and Boko Haram as well as other criminal elements in the country.

Before the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, President Buhari, whose prerogative it is to choose any officer of his choice for the job, was advised to jettison ethnicity, and consider superiority, merit and experience of the officer in the theatre of war before appointing anybody.

A security expert, Kabiru Adamu, said it was expedient for the president to prove people who are saying he hates the South-east wrong by appointing someone from the region. This, he said, would quell their agitation.

Adamu said: “Incidentally, the COPP represents a part of Nigeria that has been crying over the last six years that they are not represented within the security architecture. I think it is a good opportunity for this administration to show clearly that he reflects national character in his appointment.

“National character is very important; merit is also absolutely important. Nigeria is very challenged at the moment; some will say we are at war. If we are at war, we need a military leader that can deliver victory to us in the war we are in.

“What are the two major issues the military leader, especially, the army should focus. First is terrorism and then banditry. The role of military in these two issues is absolutely important.

“We can also add the third one which is the secessionists’ agitation that have been existing in the South-east which are not cropping up in the South-west. Now, in all these three issues, the army in particular will play a key role, so, it must be somebody who can deliver all these three things.

“More importantly, he should be able to work with other security agencies to ensure a coordinated effort in handling these three issues.”

In spite of the admonition, the president still went ahead to appoint a northerner. Nevertheless, Nigerians want the new Army chief to go about his new assignment with fairness and justice and to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring that he exterminates insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in the country. They also called on him to ensure that he restores the army to a detribalised and professional status it had attained in the past.

Incidentally, he has been described as a man, who has the welfare of the army at heart. Therefore, he has been advised to address all forms of grievances in the Force by ensuring that the welfare of soldiers and officers on the frontline are paid promptly and adequately catered for to boost their morale and confidence.

Observers have also advised General Yahaya to address the cases of officers, who were prematurely retired from service without justification under General Buratai. Some of the officers, who are in their 40s and many of whom the courts have ordered to be reinstated, still have a lot to contribute to the service.

Most importantly, Yahaya has been advised not to follow the military tradition where members of Regular Course 35, Regular Course 36 and Regular Course 37 who are his senior by date of commission and those who are his coursemates are not compulsorily retired.

Investigation revealed that with his appointment, over 40 generals would have to resign. The affected officers are mostly of 35 Regular Course, 36 Regular Course and 37 Regular Course. It was further gathered that the expected retirement of the senior officers in the army may also affect their colleagues in the navy and the air force.

Further investigation revealed that the army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj. Gen. Ben Ahanotu, and Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, who were course mates of the late army chief, are certain to go.

There is also the possibility that some members of Course 36, who are also senior to Yahaya, might be retired. But sources said their career could be saved through redeployment to the tri-service section of the military or to the Defence Headquarters, under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, who is of Course 34.

Considering the amount of investments the federal government has expended in training these officers and the fact that they are most needed this period when the military is over-stretched, they should be posted to the resettlement centres, defence corporations, and other such military formations to help relief the service of manpower challenges.

