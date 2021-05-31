Canadian Returnee Kidnapped in Kwara, Kidnapers Demand N100m Ransom

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Five persons suspected to be kidnappers at the weekend abducted an Ilorin-born Canadian returnee, Mr. Murtala Adebayo, from his farm located at Pampo village in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Already, the suspected kidnappers have demanded the sum of N100million as ransom from the family of Adebayo for his release.

But, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development to THISDAY yesterday, on said: “We are working to ensure the kidnappers free of Adebayo.”

He also called on the people of the state to support the police command in the area of information sharing so as to ensure the freedom of the victim.

An eye witness account, who sought anonymity, confirmed the ugly incident to journalists yesterday in Ilorin, stating that, Adebayo was kidnapped from his farm last Thursday.

He said: “We were all at the farm, when suddenly we heard sporadic gunshots, and we all scampered for safety.

“Some few minutes later, Adebayo was kidnapped and taken away.”

Also, a family source, who sought anonymity, told THISDAY yesterday that the suspected abductors have contacted the family and made a demand of N100million in exchange for his release.

He said: “They’ve called us more than four times asking us to ensure we get the money or he will not be returned alive, and we are doing everything humanly possible to secure his release.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

