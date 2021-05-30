Milk Of Human Kindness as Aisha Babangida Celebrates Another Year of Helping Hand

In a world with self-interest seemingly programmed into the core of every individual, it is refreshing to know that there are folks out there who think of others and make plans to change their lives for the better. This is how Aisha Babangida came to be known as a paragon and true person of human grace. She clocked 51 a few days ago, which marked another 365 days of impact; on and on, she continues in her work.

No reasonable onlooker would have faulted Aisha Babangida if she had chosen to live for herself and herself alone. The fortunes that have been accumulated by her efforts and the blessing of her forebears would be hers to bathe in or burn. But she chose to make others glad and drag meaning and gratitude into their lives (where there was only desperation and frustration before).

It was the Better Life Programme for the African Rural Woman that brought her to light. This project was a dream and legacy of her mother, former Nigeria’s First Lady, Maryam Babangida. Until Aisha stepped in, the project had begun to lose its colouring. However, Aisha made it radiant again and has resolved the main objectives of the NGO in more ways than one.

Perhaps her mother’s legacy project inspired her to start her own—Women Enterprise Alliance (WenA). One might say that WenA is the next step after Better Life: educate them first, and then empower them with practical knowledge, vital connections, and the funds to pursue their dreams and help others. The lives that Aisha Babangida has touched with kindness and empowerment are too many to count. Beneficiaries of Better Life (since 2010) and WenA (since 2018) are making waves of their own, and that is worth celebrating.

So at 51, Aisha Babangida is more than a former President’s daughter, a businesswoman or philanthropist. She is a model to be emulated and a standard of high and enduring impacts to be surpassed.

