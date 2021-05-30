Again, Bandits Invade Niger Community, Kill Two, Kidnap Several Islamic School Children

By Laleye Dipo

Bandits, again on Sunday, invaded Tegina town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing two people, while many children in an Islamic school were kidnapped.

This is the front view of the Islamic school where the children were kidnapped Sunday evening

The bandits, according to an eyewitness, stormed the town riding on many motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air to create fear in the people.

The eyewitness said the gunmen went to the Islamic school close to the Tegina police station, where they abducted an unspecified number of the children.

It was gathered that the bandits had a field day to the extent that they were able to separate the smaller children from the elderly and strong ones, taking away those in the latter group to an unknown destination.

Tegina town is a few kilometres from Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government, where 27 school boys were abducted in February.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident, but said: “We don’t have the details yet.”

The police could not be reached for comment.

Details later…

