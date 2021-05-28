Unusual Suspects’ Spellbinding Moments of Creativity at AAF

Yinka Olatunbosun

The roll call of participating artists at this new show was a long one: Yusuff Aina Abogunde, Damilola Adeniyi, Luke Agada, Talut Kareem, Chiwendu Kelechi, Muofhe Manavhela, Motlhoki Nono, Mookho Ntho, Kelechi Nwaneri, Michelle Okpare, Ayanfe Olarinde. Together, they brought life once again to the walls of the Victoria-Island home of African Artists Foundation, the host of the group exhibition titled “Unusual Suspects.’’ Curated by Princess Ayoola and Jana Terblanche, Unusual suspects celebrates the unique visual dialects of eleven contemporary artists and looks for connections between contemporary and precolonial expressions. The energy in the building was immersive; a break from the norm, perhaps, with many young ones migrating to visual arts in an unprecedented many. With ‘no music concerts, no night clubs’ in the Covid-19 protocol, the exhibition opening signaled a looming ‘art boom.’

The works of Chiwendu Kelechi, Kelechi Nwaneri and Yusuff Aina Abogunde are firmly rooted in pre-colonial history. Nwaneri cited traditional Igbo forms and writing systems like Uli, Usibidi, and Mbari as visual guides. Contemporary stories are revealed and erroneous notions about Igbo culture are dispelled using these historical African signifiers.

Some of the works were preoccupied by the contemporary expressions of gender. The artists claim that colonial structures and the introduction of western religions have played an active role in diminishing previously held notions of gender fluidity. Therefore, ‘Unusual Suspects’ reflects the continuing conversation around gender, toxic masculinity, feminism and how they are expressed and what they mean for an evolving culture. Outside these confines of feminine and masculine expressions, gender-fluid identities are finding a voice and expanding our conception of performed identity.

Olarinde whose works are based on gender equality, gender fluidity, feminism and toxic masculinity explained the concerns that propelled her paintings.

“We live in a society where people are judged by how they look and they act without even getting to speak to someone or getting to understand them,’’ she said.

Some artists challenge the dominance of patriarchy by encouraging people to express themselves beyond the limiting confines of gender roles. These artists use visual art through various modes of storytelling and imagination to represent shifting cultural and gender identities.

Nwaneri, who had exhibited outside Nigeria several times in the past, takes a personal tilt, painting a typical birthday scene in one of his works. He said it captures the experience of a friend who cares for her niece after the demise of her brother.

“She does her best to give her the best. The brother left her some good fortune and she does her best to put it into a good use,’’ he said, while moving towards another painting that bears influences from social media culture.

“The works are done with charcoal and acrylic on canvas. They were all made this year,’ he said, amidst the noise from the excited guests at the opening night. The exhibition runs till June 23.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

