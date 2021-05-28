Suspected Herdsmen Kill Scores in Benue

By George Okoh

Suspected herdsmen Thursday night attacked Shikaan Mbagena Kpav community in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State killing no fewer than 36 residents, including students of the College of Education in Katsina Ala.

According to a Benue state government source, the attackers stormed the community Thursday night and carried out the killings.

The source said he got information from a resident that suspected herdsmen attacked the community and perpetrated the killings.

The source salif 36 bodies had been recovered.

Meanwhile the Benue Police Command has said it’s yet to be informed about the incident.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sewuese C Anene said she was still expecting details of the attack.

“I have not received any report from the area but I have requested our men to check the alleged area of attack”

More details later…

