Scores Feared Killed, as Bandits Invade Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo

Scores of people were feared killed when bandits Friday morning invaded some communities in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Some of those killed were said to have drowned in River Kaduna while trying to escape from the bandits.

THISDAY learnt that the bandits, who were many, were said to have started their operation at the Akeri railway station where they reportedly killed one person before extending their assault to the fish market.

It was learnt that many of the traders ran into the river in a bid to escape the bandits’ onslaught.

“Unfortunately, many of them could not swim and drowned in the river,” an eyewitness told THISDAY.

It was gathered that unknown to some of the villagers, another set of bandits were waiting at the other side of the river and as soon as those that swam to “safety” got to the river bank, the bandits started shooting at them sporadically killing many of the villagers.

All efforts to get the Wushishi Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Saidu Wushishi, was abortive as he did not pick his cell phone despite several calls made to it.

However, the member representing Wushishi constituency in the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Bashir

Lokogoma, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview.

Lokogoma said: “Yes, there was an attack in Wushishi by bandits. There are casualties, but I can’t say how many because I am not on ground.”

