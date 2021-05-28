Green Africa Offers N16, 500 Fares

Green Africa has commenced flight tickets sales with offerings as low as N16, 500. The airline said the booking website greenafrica.com is now open to members of the public for ticket purchase following the pre-sales approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Cities to be served are Lagos (LOS) connecting Akure (AKR), Ilorin (ILR), Abuja (ABV), Owerri (QOW), Port Harcourt (PHC) and Enugu (ENU).

“Flights as low as N16, 500 are available on the website with flight dates starting from June 24th, 2021. Three products are available – gSaver, gClassicTM and gFlexTM giving customers the flexibility of purchasing the product that suits their travel plans. gFlyers who register on the booking website – greenafrica.com get a unique code that gives 10 per cent off their first booking to celebrate this milestone,” the airline stated.

Speaking on the development, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said, “Today is a great day for every member of the gTeam and we are thrilled that our customers can now book their trips with us. We are building a value carrier that will connect customers to their opportunities and be a catalyst for positive change across the region.”

The ongoing “gFlyer Special Offer” which takes 10 per cent off ticket prices will last till 11:59pm WAT on June 23rd, 2021. Corporate package known as “gBusiness” is planned for roll out within the coming weeks to cater to SMEs and corporate travels.

The airline is one of the new entrants that are to debut soon, as it has finished the last stage of the process to obtain Air Operator Certification (AOC).

There are other airlines lined up to join the Nigerian domestic market, so it is expected that the outrageous airfares would soon become competitive.

Like Green Africa, other new entrants have chosen small body aircraft, which industry experts said are more profitable and easy to maintain.

