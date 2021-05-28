Buhari Felicitates with Sports Minister, Dare, at 55

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, as he marks his 55th birthday anniversary.

The president, in a release on Friday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, thanked the minister for the positive energy, patriotism and the invaluable contributions he brings in manning a very important ministry, which is strategic in moulding a better future for the country and harnessing the innate potentials and talent of Nigerians in sports.

President Buhari joined members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for good health and happiness for the celebrant, who has maintained a track record of excellence as a journalist and public office holder, having served as a former Executive Commissioner in Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before he came on board as a minister.

