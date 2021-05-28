Alleged Certificate Forgery: Obaseki Wins Again, as Supreme Court Dismisses APC’s Appeal

By Alex Enumah

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the alleged certificate forgery against Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment held that the appellants failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the judgment, the appellants failed woefully in their case having not provided any disclaimer from the school that the said result was not issued by it.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim agreed with the lower courts that the appellants did not meet sufficient requirement of the law in proving their allegations.

The court accordingly upheld two judgments of the Court of Appeal Abuja and the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had earlier dismissed the case of the appellants for lacking merit.

The court however in addition awarded a cost of N1 million.

Details later.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

