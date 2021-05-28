‘About A Boy’ Wins Big at Nollywood Week Festival in Paris

“About A Boy”, a feature-length, by independent producers Funmilayo Mustapha and Adio Solanke (JADE. Media and Six Feet Awkward Productions) won the 8th Prix du Public at the recently concluded Nollywood Week in Paris.

The Diji Aderogba-directed film focuses on a young writer, his muse and their underlying psychological issues. This win comes on the heels of it’s official selection for the 2021 Toronto International Nollywood Festival(TINFF).

It is, as rightly put, a film about childhood memories, mental health and the power of youthful dreams. It’s power however lies in the subtlety of its storytelling. It gently creeps up on you until you are firmly in its grip.

“About A Boy” stars Chimezie Imo, Olumide Oworu, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Joshua Richards, introducing Funmilayo Mustapha, Omely Diz and Kiitan Faroun.

In their reaction, the Producers expressed their excitement on the win describing it as the perfect way to debut as Film-makers, ‘We never saw the win coming, as we were already grateful for the recognition the festival selection afforded us; winning the 8th Prix du Public simply existed in our dreams, especially when you consider the previous winners of the award.’

The winning director, Diji Aderogba also said, ‘I’m grateful to God. I’m so happy for Adio and Funmi, my producers. They put in a lot of hard work. Being a part of this film festival and winning the Audience Award is just amazing.’

Nollywood Week is an annual film festival that showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution process.It is organized by Okada Media, an association based in Paris, headed by Serge Noukoué and Nadira Shakur. The Festival this year was virtual and screened 34 selected films including “All Na Vibes“, “For Maria Ebun Pataki“, “The Herbert Macaulay Affair“, “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters“, “Heaven Baby“, “The Satchel” and “Ponzi”.

