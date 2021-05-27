Nnamani Condemns Burning of Police Stations, INEC Offices, Calls for Dialogue

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has condemned the invasion and burning of police and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in the South East geo-political zone.

Nnamani in a statement, Thursday, said the trend was dangerous, anti development, hence the need for the Federal government to heed to the recent resolution of the southern governors for a national dialogue to discuss the way out of the myriad of problems confronting the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The Senator who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration said arson cannot be a solution, appealing to those behind the acts to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue.

The former governor of Enugu state reminded aggrieved Nigerians that there were many channels including the courts or even the National Assembly to address any injustices or misgivings instead of resort to violence.

He enjoined government to be receptive and open to dialogue with the citizens in order to address the challenges of insecurity bedeviling the nation.

Nnamani said, ”This trend is capable of alienating us from the rest of Nigeria. What we require is a society or nation of equal opportunities where no one is segregated upon or discriminated against on account of his ethnic or religious leaning. Justice and equity is what we should agitate for not violence. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

”Violence will only lead to anarchy. It is certainly not one of the ways to resolve issues. I urge our citizens to listen to the voice of wisdom. We must not wittingly or unwittingly engage in anything that would put us in a disadvantaged position in our quest for economic and political equation in the country. We have had the misfortune of the 30 months old fratricidal civil war. It is not an experience we wish even our enemies. Let us apply caution in the struggle to achieve what we deserve in this community called Nigeria.”

