UNIUYO First Class Graduate Gets Sponsorship to Law School

By Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong has taken responsibility for the payment of law school fees for a first class student of the Faculty of Law in the University of Uyo, Ikanna Okim in the 2020/2021 academic session of the Nigerian Law School.

This according to the the commissioner, is to encourage academic excellence and assist students whose parents or sponsors are incapable of fulfilling their financial obligations towards them.

He made the decision public at the Assembly Hall of the Faculty of Law, while speaking on the topic ‘The Lawyer: Utilizing Diverse Professional Opportunities’ on ‘The Excellence Summit’, a Law Ted Talk organised for final year law students of the faculty.

The beneficiary, Ikanna Okim, is identified as a first class material, who will make history as the first ever first class Law graduate to be produced by the Faculty of Law of the university.

Another beneficiary of the goodwill was to be selected among the less privileged final year students of Akwa Ibom State extraction, who lacks the financial capacity to pay his or her Law School fees.

Ememobong also announced the donation of N100,000 each to two visually impaired final year Law students, Mr. Aniekan Akpan and Miss Mitchell Iniobong while the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) received a donation of N100,000

The commissioner encouraged Law students to pursue a career across various sectors, including aviation, energy, telecommunication, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, real estate, banking and finance, and health.

Emenobong a Law graduate from the university, thanked the Dean of Law, Professor Aniedi Ikpang and and other lecturers for laying a solid foundation for his academic and political development.

