TETFund Partners France to Train Nigerian Lab Technologists

By Kuni Tyessi

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has partnered the French government and other top institutions in France by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the training of Nigerian laboratory technologists.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro made this known while declaring open a virtual meeting on the institutionalisation of Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria’s defence and security sector, under the Research and Development Standing Committee of TETFund.

He said top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who are currently attending the France African Summit underscored the importance of research and development to the gross domestic product of the country.

He stated that the various partnerships with the French governments are in line with the initiative already introduced by the management of TETFund to deepen research and development.

While stressing the importance of the Defence and Security Committee, Bogoro said effective security and defence could only be achieved through the application of research outcomes.

The Coordinator, Defence and Security Group, Air Vice Marshall Jomo Osahor (rtd), while presenting the report of the group, said one of the findings of the committee was the need for the establishment of centres of excellence for defence research and development based on competence and needs.

According to him, “these centres which will eventually form part of the military industrial complex would be well funded from the national Research and Development Funds. Critical important manufacturing tools at these centres such as the additive manufacturing/3D printers can be used by other institutions and research and development centres within the same zone.”

He noted that apart from being cost effective, it would enhance capacity building, skills acquisition and enhance research and development.

